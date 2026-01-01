PRICING INTELLIGENCE Your Quote $185/seat Market Avg $142/seat Best Price $118/seat Negotiation opportunity: 23% below quote LEVERAGE POINTS End of quarter High leverage Multi-year discount 15-25% typical Competitor pressure Moderate

Access pricing benchmarks and negotiation playbooks from 130,000+ enterprise deals. Know exactly what others pay before you talk to a vendor.

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