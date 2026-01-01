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AI PRICING AND NEGOTIATION AGENTS

Vendr is nowpart of Vertice

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Instant pricing clarity.
Automated negotiations.
Real savings.Meet Ruth

Instant access to billions of dollars in real B2B software pricing and negotiation data.

Plan or outsource software negotiations to secure better pricing.

PRICING AGENT

Real-time pricing intelligence

Built on billions of dollars of real software spend, Vendr gives you instant benchmarks for what comparable companies actually pay, so you know whether a price is fair before you buy.

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PRICING AGENT

Know your leverage before you negotiate

Understand which terms move, which don't, and how suppliers typically respond, based on real negotiation outcomes.

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NEGOTIATION AGENT

In-depth contract reviews

Surface overcharges, renewal traps, and negotiable terms by analyzing your existing software contracts.

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NEGOTIATION AGENT

Autonomous negotiations

Vendr manages supplier negotiations from first outreach through final terms, combining automation with human oversight to get to a better outcome faster.

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Root Insurance

Vendr is the best AI product of 2025 for procurement and finance teams.

Sören Petsch
Head of Procurement, Root Insurance

Hear from our customers

Trusted by 5,000+ finance and procurement teams for pricing insights, saving over:

$1,446,521,418
Vendr

Designed for your team

Whether you have a procurement team or not, Vendr's AI agents deliver the expertise and automation you need.

Get ahead of your renewals

Route renewals from your procurement workflow to Vendr before you lose leverage. Capture savings on the long tail of your spend—the renewals that slip through when your team is focused elsewhere.

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Built on 130,000+ real negotiations

Vendr's agents learn from actual deal outcomes across thousands of suppliers—the strategies that work, the concessions that stick, the timing that matters.

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You approve, the agent executes

Review the strategy and target before anything goes out. Once you sign off, Vendr handles the back-and-forth—you just watch the savings roll in.

How negotiations work

Fortune 500 leverage, without the team

Access pricing benchmarks and negotiation playbooks from 130,000+ enterprise deals. Know exactly what others pay before you talk to a vendor.

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We do the heavy lifting

No procurement expertise needed. Vendr's agents draw on 130,000+ deals to draft the right emails, know which suppliers bend on price, and negotiate on your behalf.

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Skip the sales calls entirely

Vendr negotiates asynchronously over email, on your behalf. No meetings, no back-and-forth, no stress. Just savings delivered to your inbox.

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Designed to handle growth and extend across your stack.

INTEGRATIONS

Built to integrate

Vendr's pricing and negotiation agents are designed to live inside procurement workflows, and operate in sync with the platforms you use every day.

API

Pricing intelligence as infrastructure

Vendr exposes its pricing and negotiation data through APIs designed for modern, agent-driven procurement systems.

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SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE

Enterprise-grade security and AI governance

Vendr is built with SOC 2 compliance and clear AI policies to protect customer data and meet enterprise requirements.

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Ready to unlock savings?

From pricing to negotiation. Faster savings, accurate benchmarks, and less manual work.

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