AI PRICING AND NEGOTIATION AGENTS
Vendr is nowpart of Vertice
Instant pricing clarity.
Automated negotiations.
Real savings.Meet Ruth
Instant access to billions of dollars in real B2B software pricing and negotiation data.
Plan or outsource software negotiations to secure better pricing.
PRICING AGENT
Real-time pricing intelligence
Built on billions of dollars of real software spend, Vendr gives you instant benchmarks for what comparable companies actually pay, so you know whether a price is fair before you buy.
PRICING AGENT
Know your leverage before you negotiate
Understand which terms move, which don't, and how suppliers typically respond, based on real negotiation outcomes.
NEGOTIATION AGENT
In-depth contract reviews
Surface overcharges, renewal traps, and negotiable terms by analyzing your existing software contracts.
NEGOTIATION AGENT
Autonomous negotiations
Vendr manages supplier negotiations from first outreach through final terms, combining automation with human oversight to get to a better outcome faster.
Trusted by 5,000+ finance and procurement teams for pricing insights, saving over:
Designed for your team
Whether you have a procurement team or not, Vendr's AI agents deliver the expertise and automation you need.
Get ahead of your renewals
Route renewals from your procurement workflow to Vendr before you lose leverage. Capture savings on the long tail of your spend—the renewals that slip through when your team is focused elsewhere.
Built on 130,000+ real negotiations
Vendr's agents learn from actual deal outcomes across thousands of suppliers—the strategies that work, the concessions that stick, the timing that matters.
You approve, the agent executes
Review the strategy and target before anything goes out. Once you sign off, Vendr handles the back-and-forth—you just watch the savings roll in.
Fortune 500 leverage, without the team
Access pricing benchmarks and negotiation playbooks from 130,000+ enterprise deals. Know exactly what others pay before you talk to a vendor.
We do the heavy lifting
No procurement expertise needed. Vendr's agents draw on 130,000+ deals to draft the right emails, know which suppliers bend on price, and negotiate on your behalf.
Skip the sales calls entirely
Vendr negotiates asynchronously over email, on your behalf. No meetings, no back-and-forth, no stress. Just savings delivered to your inbox.
Designed to handle growth and extend across your stack.
Built to integrate
Vendr's pricing and negotiation agents are designed to live inside procurement workflows, and operate in sync with the platforms you use every day.
Pricing intelligence as infrastructure
Vendr exposes its pricing and negotiation data through APIs designed for modern, agent-driven procurement systems.
Enterprise-grade security and AI governance
Vendr is built with SOC 2 compliance and clear AI policies to protect customer data and meet enterprise requirements.
Ready to unlock savings?
From pricing to negotiation. Faster savings, accurate benchmarks, and less manual work.